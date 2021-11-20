Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 263,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,728. The firm has a market cap of $516.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

