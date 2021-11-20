EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham Sells 708 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $11,058.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Nicholas Graham sold 462 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $6,754.44.

On Monday, September 27th, Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.