Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $27.79

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $29.37. Evolent Health shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 16,461 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

