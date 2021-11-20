Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

