Exeedme 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

