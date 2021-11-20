extraDNA One Day Trading Volume Hits $65,933.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $474,666.89 and $65,933.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.62 or 1.00055914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00321425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00523108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00187924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

