EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

EZPW stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZCORP stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of EZCORP worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.