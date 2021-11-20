F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.