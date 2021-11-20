Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.30. 26,441,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,758,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $343.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

