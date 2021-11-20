Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$825.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$730.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$579.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$421.32 and a 52 week high of C$609.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$524.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$544.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

