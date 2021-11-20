Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

