Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $314.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.10 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 359,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,379. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

