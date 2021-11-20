Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,395.48

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,395.48 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,762 ($36.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,721 ($35.55), with a volume of 262,200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEVR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,452.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

