Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.22

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.22 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 334.44 ($4.37). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 1,163,098 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.39.

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

