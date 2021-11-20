Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

