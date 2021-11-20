Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FSZ stock opened at C$11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 58,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$613,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,678,490. Insiders sold a total of 414,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,854 over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

