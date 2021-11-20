Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.