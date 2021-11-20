Financial Comparison: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sotera Health and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.79 -$38.62 million $0.12 187.85 agilon health $1.22 billion 7.68 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

Sotera Health currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 62.99%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats agilon health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

