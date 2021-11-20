Financial Comparison: StoneMor (STON) and Its Rivals

StoneMor (NYSE: STON) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare StoneMor to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -15.84% N/A -1.21% StoneMor Competitors -39.59% -99.30% -4.75%

This table compares StoneMor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $279.54 million -$8.36 million -6.12 StoneMor Competitors $776.06 million $57.26 million 26.77

StoneMor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor. StoneMor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of StoneMor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StoneMor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor Competitors 270 1048 1647 88 2.51

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given StoneMor’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneMor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

StoneMor has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About StoneMor

StoneMor, Inc. owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services. The Funeral Home Operations segment comprises of funeral home merchandise, which includes caskets and other funeral related items and service revenues, which include services such as family consultation, the removal of and preparation of remains and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. The company was founded on April 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.

