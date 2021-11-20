Financial Review: Braveheart Resources (RIINF) & Its Competitors

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Braveheart Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.58 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Braveheart Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Braveheart Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Braveheart Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Braveheart Resources peers beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.