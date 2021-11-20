Financial Survey: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) versus LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79%

24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 3.27 -$484.89 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.46 $13.32 million $0.13 12.54

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

