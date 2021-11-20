First Financial Co. (THFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

