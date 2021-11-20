First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,361 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

