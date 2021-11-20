First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,111 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

