First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

