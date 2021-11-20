First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after buying an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

