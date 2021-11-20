First Hawaiian Bank Has $823,000 Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $2,449,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

VREX stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

