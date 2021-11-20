First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

