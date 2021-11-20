First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

