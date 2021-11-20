First Hawaiian Bank Sells 109,442 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,442 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

NYSE:SQ opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.34. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.36 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,621,684. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

