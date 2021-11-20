First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.