First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

