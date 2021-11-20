First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

