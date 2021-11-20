First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 260,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

