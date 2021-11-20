First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.99. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.