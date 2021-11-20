First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

AEP stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.