First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 723 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after buying an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.