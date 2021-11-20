First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 11,899 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.