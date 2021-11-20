First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 472.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 560.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

