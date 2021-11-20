First PREMIER Bank Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,034 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.