First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

