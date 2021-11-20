First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,107 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Berry worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry by 310.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 100.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

