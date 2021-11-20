First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.19 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

