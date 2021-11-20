First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

