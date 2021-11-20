First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of The Hackett Group worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HCKT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

