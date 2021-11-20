First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Shares of BICK stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

