First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,501. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.5% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

