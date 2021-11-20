First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,501. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
