First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get First United alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 95.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. 18,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404. First United has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.