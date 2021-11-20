Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.1 days.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 3,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.