Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 106,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

